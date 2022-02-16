The cold front we’ve been watching all week slides through today, and behind it we’ll see a sharp drop in temperatures. A few scattered rain showers may also develop during the day into Wednesday evening.

Through the night, as our temperatures keep dropping (into the 20s eventually), we’ll see that rain transition into a wintry mix, then heavy snow by early Thursday morning. The northwestern corner of the area may not see much in the way of wintry precipitation at all, but farther south there looks to be a band of intense snowfall for about 5-6 hours. Rates could top out at 2″ per hour.

While a small shift in the track of the storm could mean the difference between little or a lot of snow at any one particular location, the overall pattern is not in question. The main question remains over the exact path the storm takes across our viewing area.

Another concern will be the winds during this storm. With those stronger gusts possible, we’ll be looking at blowing and drifting of that very heavy snowfall. That’ll greatly reduce visibilities Thursday morning. It’ll also cause wind chills to drop into the single digits for the first half of the day tomorrow.