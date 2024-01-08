What We’re Tracking

More snow overnight, turning colder

Cold wind on Tuesday

Much colder weather ahead, possibly more snow late week

***WINTER STORM WARNING FOR MOST OF THE AREA TONIGHT***

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ANDERSON, COFFEY & FRANKLIN COUNTIES TONIGHT***

Periods of moderate to heavy snow are expected again through tonight as the second half of the storm moves through. After dark, much more of the snow will stick and accumulate on roads, as well. Amounts will range from 1-4″ southeast to as much as 6-10″ for our northern counties. Overall, the area of heavier snow has shifted slightly southward from original projections.

Cold wind rushes through on the back side of this storm for Tuesday, and as snow lingers Tuesday morning, we’ll likely see blowing and drifting of that snow. Visibilities will most likely be very poor at times. Winds may gust as high as 40-45 mph with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. That will send wind chills down into the teens and single digits through the day Tuesday.

We get a bit of a break between systems for Wednesday and Thursday before the colder air, and maybe even another chance at snow arrives by Friday. Highs for the middle of the week look to rebound into the middle 30s with overnight lows in the teens with snow likely still on the ground.

We are definitely trending into a colder and more active weather pattern overall. Our next chance for snow looks to arrive Thursday and into Friday with a big push of Arctic air to go along with it. Still too early for snowfall totals with this one, but you can expect temperatures to fall into the teens for highs on Friday, and through the weekend. Overnight lows will drop to near 0°, and with wind gusts through the weekend around 30mph, we’re looking at subzero wind chills by several degrees.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller