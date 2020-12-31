Winter storm to usher in the new year just after midnight

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy, winds pick up

Snow and ice likely New Year’s Day

Chilly weather continues

Mostly cloudy skies are expected this evening as our next storm system approaches from the South. Winds will pick up as well with temperatures falling below freezing after dinner time. Wind chill values will be in the upper teens as we ring in the New Year at midnight.

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* FRIDAY MIDNIGHT – FRIDAY 6:00PM– Nemaha, Brown, Rily, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Jefferson, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Wabaunsee, and Shawnee Counties.

*WINTER STORM WARNING* FRIDAY MIDNIGHT – FRIDAY 6:00PM – Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey, and Anderson counties.

A round of freezing rain or sleet will move in late tonight before becoming all snow by Friday morning. We could see some moderate to heavy snow at times, especially during the morning hours. The snow may last through much of the day. Because of that, we have the potential to see several inches of snow through portions of the area. There will likely be a sharp cut-off from the highest snow totals to nothing at all in our northwestern counties.

Not only will we have the snow and ice to deal with, but it’ll also be breezy through tonight and tomorrow. Wind gusts will be around 25-30 mph out of the north. And with moderate to heavy snowfall possible, visibilities will be greatly reduced, as well.

After that system passes by, we dry out for the weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com