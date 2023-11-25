**WINTER STORM WARNING** – Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 3AM Sunday.

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Anderson, Brown, Cloud, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties until 3AM Sunday.

Our first winter storm of the season moves in today. Snow should start falling from the west to the east as the day progresses. It could start as early as 7-9am in our far western counties and spread eastward through the early afternoon. The snow may be heavy at times, and that will make travel hazardous across the area.

Many areas may end up with 1-3″ of snow, but there will likely be a band of heavier snow through the central portion of our area. In those locations, we could see as much as 4-6″ if not slightly more. Highs today will be hovering around the freezing mark, then dropping into the twenties overnight before the snow comes to an end early Sunday. If you have travel plans through south central and eastern Kansas or even extending into northern Missouri, please consider changing your plans for later in the day Sunday.

The cold air lingers into the start of next week with highs near 40° through, at least, Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 20s. However, after the weekend storm system, we do clear out, so at least it’ll be sunny while it’s cold. Temperatures look to moderate into the lower 50s for the last half of the week ahead before our next system arrives. That could bring us rain this time late Thursday and into Friday.