A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times.

The northwestern corner of the area may not see much in the way of wintry precipitation at all, but farther south there looks to be a band of intense snowfall for about 5-6 hours. Rates could top out at 2″ per hour.

While a small shift in the track of the storm could mean the difference between little or a lot of snow at any one particular location, the overall pattern is not in question. There will be a very sharp drop in totals, even over the space of just one county, where we could see several inches to the south and east, and barely anything north and west.

Another concern will be the winds during this storm. Winds will still be strong, with 35-45mph gusts possible through the day Thursday. With those stronger gusts possible, we’ll be looking at blowing and drifting of that very heavy snowfall. That’ll greatly reduce visibilities Thursday morning to less than a mile if not 1/2 a mile at times. It’ll also cause wind chills to drop into the single digits for the first half of the day tomorrow.

It does look like we’ll start a warming trend pretty quickly after this system. Though it will be dependent on just how much snow cover we end up with. Either way, we could at least see 50s back in the forecast by the weekend.