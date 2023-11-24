TOPEKA (KSNT) — The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning people living in parts of northeast Kansas about large amounts of snow this weekend.

The NWS released a Winter Weather Advisory at 2:39 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 for an area stretching from north-central Kansas to the Kansas City metropolitan area. The advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 to 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Snow ranging from one to five inches is possible for the specified area, which includes the following counties: Nemaha, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee, Douglas, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson. Drivers are warned to expect slippery road conditions during the advisory.

The following cities are also included in the advisory from the NWS:

Sabetha

Seneca

Hiawatha

Horton

Holton

Valley Falls

Oskaloosa

Perry

McLouth

Grantville

Meriden

Nortonville

Topeka

Lawrence

Osage City

Carbondale

Lyndon

Burlingame

Overbrook

Ottawa

Burlington

Lebo

Garnett

Larger accumulations of snow are expected to hit areas in central Kansas, with areas near the Nebraska-Kansas border receiving smaller amounts. Areas south of Interstate 35 are expected to receive smaller amounts of snow as well with a 40% chance of rain.

For more of our weather coverage, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and signing up for our email alerts. To download our Storm Track Weather App, click here.