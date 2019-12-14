Winter Weather Advisory now issued for Sunday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area that will go into effect Sunday, December 15th at 6 AM until Monday, December 16th at 6 PM.

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures tumble Saturday

Snow likely Sunday into Monday

Cold and sunny Tuesday

The nice weather that we had yesterday does not stay with us as we head into the weekend. Temperatures later this afternoon will only get into the middle 30s at best with partly cloudy skies to start and increasing cloud cover throughout the afternoon and evening.

Most precipitation should hold off until Sunday as our system is now out to our West.

We’ve been talking about this chance for snow for a couple of days now. Earlier this week, there were a lot of uncertainties. Things are starting to line up a little bit more in terms of snow totals and such but the thing that hasn’t been lining up is the timing. Models are continuing to agree on an early Sunday morning start with the snow and lasting through pretty much the entire day Sunday before clearing out very early Monday morning.

In terms of snowfall totals, this system really looks to favor the I-70 corridor. If you plan on heading out to the Chiefs game Sunday, you’re going to want to give yourself plenty of time to get there and also not expect to get back right after the game. With that being said, the central part of the viewing area is still looking at about 3-6″ with the northern at 2-4″. Generally speaking, the very southern portion of the viewing area, because they will be right around that freezing mark, could see a little bit of a wintry mix as well and therefore lessen snow totals for them and could be looking at 1-3″.

Once early Monday rolls around, the clouds actually look to back off and the sun makes a return for the start of the work week. But, since we will already have cold air in place and also fresh snow on the ground, it’s going to be a pretty cold start. Could feel like single digits both Monday and Tuesday morning before our temperatures gradually increase throughout the next week.

Of course we try our best as a team to give you as many updates as possible when it comes to weather scenarios like this and that’s exactly what we intend to do throughout the weekend as things start to line up even more.

As details start to come a little bit more in line, we will alert you. Whether that’s on-air or online, we will give you the updates. To be the first to know, download our KSNT mobile app as we will continue to send push alerts throughout the weekend.

