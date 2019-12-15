Winter Weather Advisory upgraded to Winter Storm Warning

Some counties have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county that is in effect until midnight tonight.

Moderate to heavy snow possible throughout the day with additional snow accumulations of 2-4 inches rising totals snow accumulations up into the 6-7 inch range in spots.

Snowfall rates should start to lighten up throughout the afternoon before eventually tapering off during the evening hours.

Expect slick road conditions throughout the evening and a potentially hazardous commute Monday morning as a second wave of snow moves in.

If you absolutely have to venture out this afternoon and evening, take it slow and allow road crews to do their job as they try to keep up with the snowfall rate.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is still in effect for the entire viewing area until 6 PM Monday evening.

Stay tuned to KSNT News both on-air and online as our weather team continues to track this snow storm as it moves through northeast Kansas. For the latest updates, download our KSNT app for push alerts updating you on the latest information.