Winter weather done, cold air stays

What We’re Tracking:

Cold air continues

Lingering clouds Sunday with possible flurries

Warmer Monday and Tuesday

This evening clouds will continue to back away but the cold air will stay with us as we drop down back into the teens once again with wind chill values in the single digits to around zero.

Sunday for northeast Kansas will show improvements in some areas. Temperatures will warm up more than they did for Saturday but still remain on the cold side as we really struggle to get out of the 30s with breezy conditions.

For those heading to Kansas City for the game…

CHIEFS SUNDAY: A *mostly dry day but a cold one. With fresh snow on the ground in KC, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. There is also a chance for a brief snow shower to blow through during the game. Chances look to be very slim though. Traveling to the game Sunday morning should not be an issue.

Looking ahead to next week, precipitation chances really start to come down. It looks partly cloudy with upper 30s to lower 40s for Monday. Just as we become mild again, another cold front will blow through by Wednesday. That air mass may be our coldest air of the season so far and it will give us highs in the 20s with single digit lows.



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



