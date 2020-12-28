Winter weather likely Tuesday

The wind will let up a bit today, but with more clouds building in, there won’t be a major warm-up with highs only in the middle 30s.

Our next storm system looks to arrive early on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday.

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* In effect for the entire area starting at 6 AM tomorrow.

Right now it looks like the early morning drive on Tuesday could be extra slippery with a wintry mix, snow, and maybe even some ice present on the roads. Periods of snow, then sleet and freezing rain through midday before temperatures climb and a changeover to rain takes place in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.

