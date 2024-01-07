What We’re Tracking

Rain changing to snow on Monday

Cold wind on Tuesday

Much colder weather ahead, possibly more snow

Cloud cover moves into the area and thickens overnight. Lows will be in the middle 30s ahead of the storm itself. The storm spreads in by Monday morning. Temperatures should initially support a rain/snow mix for much of the area before it changes over to all snow through Monday morning. Amounts will range from 1-3″ south to as much as 6-10″ for our northern counties. With rain mixing in at times, the amount of snow will vary greatly depending on when the heaviest bands move through.

The middle of the week dries out after cold wind rushes through on the back side of this storm for Tuesday. We get a bit of a break between systems for Wednesday and Thursday before the colder air, and maybe even another chance at snow arrives by Friday.

We are definitely trending into a colder and more active weather pattern overall. Wind chills will be commonly below zero by the weekend with the expectation that we still have snow on the ground.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller