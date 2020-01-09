Winter weather returns to end the week

What We’re Tracking:

Much cooler tomorrow

Rain to mix Friday with snow Friday night into Saturday

Much colder Saturday to Monday

After highs reached the 60s today, much cooler air will move into the area tomorrow. Temperatures are forecast to fall from the 40s in the morning to the 20s by the afternoon. Light rain will begin to overspread the area through morning, mixing with freezing rain, sleet, and snow for areas northwest as the day progresses.

The transition to wintry precipitation will continue into Friday evening as temperatures plummet. Roads could become slick in some areas. As the night progresses, the winter mix will gradually taper from northwest to southeast. A light glaze of ice and a trace to 2 inches of sleet and snow accumulation are possible by Friday night.

Another round of precipitation is expected on Saturday, and this should be in the form of all snow. Most of the snow will be for areas near and southeast of the Kansas Turnpike, where 2 to 5 inches of accumulation are forecast. Snow should exit to the east Saturday afternoon.

After the snow moves out, the big story becomes the cold. Wind chills will be at or below 0° Saturday morning and only in the single digits or teens during the afternoon. Temperatures should gradually rebound early next week with highs returning to the 40s by Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

