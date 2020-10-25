Winter weather spreads in over the next day or so

What We’re Tracking:

Rain mixed with snow for some tonight

Additional snow chances on Monday

Very cold start to the week

There is looking to be two bands of snow that move through the area starting tonight and lasting through Monday afternoon. These bands impact different areas with the potential of accumulating snow. The first band of snow looks to move over the northwestern half of the area tonight. That snow could total up to 1-2″ by morning for areas northwest of a line from Junction City to Manhattan to Hiawatha. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Monday morning.

A second band of snow develops on Monday, moving in from the southwest. That will likely produce a mixture of snow and freezing rain with temperatures in the lower 30s. The southern counties could get a total of an inch or two form that band during the middle of the day on Monday. That could leave part of the central/northeastern counties only grazed by each band with much lower amounts, including areas around Topeka to Atchison.

Tuesday morning could be our coldest air of the season falling well below freezing into the middle 10s to lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures for most of next week look to stay on the cooler side before beginning to moderate by the end of the week. Our next chance for precipitation possibly moving in by mid week, then warmer by the upcoming weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

