Winter weather to impact the area on Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Snow to ice to rain Tuesday

Snow for New Year’s Day

Chilly weather continues

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* In effect for the entire area starting at 6 AM tomorrow, ending from late morning south, early afternoon central and into the evening north. We will stay dry overnight with thickening clouds and lows in the upper 20s, but precipitation will quickly develop early Tuesday morning.

The early morning drive on Tuesday could start to get slippery with a wintry mix of snow and sleet developing between 6am and 9am. Periods of snow, then sleet and freezing rain through midday may cause the greatest travel concerns between 10am and 2pm before temperatures climb and a changeover to rain takes place in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Highs should top out in the upper 30s to near 40°, except areas along US-36 that might not reach much above freezing. Moderate rain in the evening hours should help to improve road conditions dramatically.

We’ll clear out later Wednesday before clouds return late New Year’s Eve and lingers into early New Year’s Day with a chance for some snow over the eastern half of the area as a low lifts north across Missouri. That system could shift slightly, so it will bear watching. Current projections does give accumulating snow to the eastern half of our viewing area on Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

