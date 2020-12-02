Wintry mix possible for southern counties tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Rain/snow mix late–mainly south

Warmer this weekend

Dry pattern

Our next system starts to impact the area tonight with a few more clouds and a chance for rain or snow showers late this evening. The southwest portion of the viewing area has the best chance at getting a longer period of snow while the northern and northeastern counties miss out on any precipitation at all, unfortunately. Amounts have been trending lower as the system focuses more to the south and west. Most of the snow looks to stay well out of our viewing area.

The main issue that is still present with this system will be the timing of the snow. By the time it gets cold enough to transition to snow, folks will be headed off to work Thursday morning. Use caution if you see any precipitation tomorrow morning on your morning commute as that could cause some icy spots.

Once this system moves out, we are trending to stay dry and quiet for several days. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s for the rest of the week with overnight lows staying in the 20s. The wind will be lighter and temperatures warming up into the weekend.

Next week looks dry and warmer with lots of sunshine and well above average temperatures.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com