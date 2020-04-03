Wintry mix to midday with cold wind, and prepare for widespread frost Saturday morning

Winter Weather Advisory until 10am for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic and Washington.

Winter Weather Advisory until 12pm for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

Clouds slowly advanced toward us Wednesday, and a few showers moved across northeast Kansas Thursday. Showers and scattered storms tried to develop last night with the unstable air, but the front actually passed through dry.

Cold rain, mix, sleet and freezing rain will attempt to cover areas this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s so it’s sharply colder. Those numbers combined with a strong northwest wind could make for wind chills in teens and 20s for much of our Friday. What an ugly day, and it’s a dramatic setback from what we have experienced for the past week.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 35-40

Wind: N/NW 15-25+

Late-season frost is likely across most of the area Saturday morning as temperatures drop hover around 26-30 degrees. Highs might approach 53-57 with decent sunshine. Sunday looks warmer and partly cloudy.

Spotty t’storms may occur Monday as it tries to warm into the 70s. There is a good chance that many will see the first 80-degree temp of the season on Tuesday. Mostly sunny and rather breezy for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Bundle up today and we’ll put this blast of late wintry weather behind us soon…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



