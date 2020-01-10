Wintry mix tonight before snow Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Freezing rain and sleet continues this evening

Becoming much colder and blustery overnight

Snowy Saturday with lingering clouds Sunday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county until 6PM Saturday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington county until 12AM tonight.

Temperatures earlier this afternoon started to cool down a lot faster than anticipated. Freezing rain started to occur and began to stuck to surfaces that were cooled down.

As we go throughout the evening, we will continue to see freezing rain in spots but start to see a transition over to sleet and then snow throughout the later evening hours. Ice accumulations could very well be anywhere from 1/10 of an inch to upwards of 1/4 of an inch. That becomes an issue on not only roadways but power lines as well mostly due to the winds staying sustained at 25-30 mph coming from the North.

We’ll get a slight break from the precipitation very late tonight into early tomorrow morning which will hopefully allow road crews to treat the roads a little bit better without anything falling from the sky. Any wet surfaces tonight that are not already frozen will freeze tonight as temperatures continue to drop down into the teens with wind chill values approaching 0 if not below 0 Saturday morning.

Saturday morning is when the next wave arrives. Since we’ll all be below freezing both here at the surface and higher up, all of the precipitation tomorrow will be in the form of snow. In terms of snow accumulations, areas northwest look to see the least with maybe 1″-3″ inches possible. The central part of the viewing area could see anywhere from 3″-6″+ with locally higher amounts. The southeastern corner could see anywhere from 2″-4″ inches.

The system on Saturday looks to move out by the afternoon and early evening hours but the cold air stays with us. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will struggle to get into the lower to middle 20s.

CHIEFS SUNDAY: A *mostly dry day but a cold one. With fresh snow on the ground in KC, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. There is also a chance for a break snow shower to blow through during the game. Still some uncertainties with that but we will continue to track it as we get closer. Traveling to the game Sunday morning should not be an issue.

Looking ahead to next week, precipitation chances really start to come down. It looks partly cloudy with upper 30s to lower 40s for Monday. Just as we become mild again, another cold front will blow through by Wednesday. That air mass may be our coldest air of the season so far and it will give us highs in the 20s with single digit lows.

Travel carefully and tomorrow…

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



