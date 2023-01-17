**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night.

We’ll stay dry through most of today, but we’ll see slight dip in temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s for this afternoon.

Prepare for a potentially messy morning commute to work and school if you live north of I-70, as there may be some freezing rain ongoing Wednesday morning. By the time it’s all said and done, our northern counties may see up to a couple inches of snow and around a tenth of an inch of ice which will likely cause slick road conditions. While the southern half of the area may just pick up some beneficial rainfall and may hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Highs for the second half of the week will be cooler with 30s and 40s expected through the weekend. Our next system looks to arrive by Saturday and into early Sunday, and may bring us yet another chance for some rain or wintry precipitation.