Wintry weather headed our way for Thanksgiving

What We’re Tracking:

Snow and wintry mix Thanksgiving

Rain and slightly warmer Friday

Clearing skies for the weekend

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the western half of the area from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm Thanksgiving day. The entire area could see light snow in the morning, creating slick travel conditions on untreated roads. Use caution before lunchtime tomorrow! Snow will change to a wintry mix from south to north through the afternoon, then eventually change to a cold rain overnight into Friday. When it’s all said and done, a general dusting to 1″ of snow is possible everywhere, with higher amounts up to 2″ the further West and North you go. There could also be a glaze to 0.10″ of ice when the snow transitions to that wintry mix.

Friday will be cloudy with occasional rain. Black Friday shoppers will need rain gear handy. Shopping local Saturday should be good with a clearing sky and warmer temps. It will be the best day of the four day holiday weekend! Sunday may be a time for colder air to surge into the region as all of the festivities and gatherings end.





