‘Worst’ of today’s winter weather yet to come for Kansas, National Weather Service says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The KSNT StormTracker is back home from covering morning winter weather, but the worst is still to come over the next few hours for Northeast Kansas, according to the National Weather Service.

The news comes after Topeka police started walk-in accident reporting due to the road conditions. The Topeka branch of the NWS reported “snow should begin tapering off by mid-afternoon with winds subsiding this evening.”

The worst winter weather is expected over the next few hours. Snow should begin tapering off by mid-afternoon with winds subsiding this evening. #kswx pic.twitter.com/6BBSXnZ9KI — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) January 15, 2021

